Munson resigns from Park Board following county election win; applicants sought

Bismarck Park Board Commissioner Wayne Munson is resigning following his election to the Burleigh County Commission.

Munson announced he was stepping down at Thursday's Park Board meeting, effective at the end of the year. He won a county commission seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Park Board is seeking applicants to fill Munson's seat until the term ends in June 2024.

Bismarck residents age 18 and older can apply. The deadline is noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The board will determine final candidates who will be interviewed the week of Jan. 9. The new commissioner will be seated at the Jan. 19 board meeting.

The board sets operational and fiscal policy for the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, which owns and manages more than 3,400 acres of park land and more than 80 miles of recreational trails, and also oversees numerous facilities and programs.

Munson and Commissioner Andrew Jordan share the operations portfolio. It deals with numerous parks, trails and other outdoors areas, including General Sibley Park, McDowell Dam, Hoge Island and the Nishu Bowmen Archery Complex.

For more details on the Park Board and the application process, go to www.bisparks.org/commissioner.