MSA United Way celebrates record fundraising

The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way celebrated record-breaking fundraising years and outlined future plans to serve the community at its annual meeting Thursday.

Hundreds gathered for the luncheon in the Ramkota ballroom. The meeting was the first since January 2020; the event was not held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford opened the event by thanking members of MSA United Way for their work.

"As you can see, the needs in our community are numerous, but so are the community members willing to step up and help out," he said.

Videos showcasing agencies and people supported by the United Way played at different points throughout the luncheon. Members of organizations such as the Abused Adult Resource Center and the YMCA spoke about how the United Way enables them to assist the community.

The event celebrated the accomplishments of the organization's partners, volunteers and donors. This past year, 44,000 books were mailed to area preschoolers, 2.6 million meals were offered to those in need and more than 35,000 nights of shelter were provided through United Way's emergency homeless shelter.

MSA United Way raised just over $3 million in 2020 and $3.1 million in 2021, each of which were record-breaking.

"Our community is full of generous individuals who understand that they are part of the solution when they join with MSA United Way," Executive Director Jena Gullo said. "This is a community that steps up to take care of each other, and I’m proud to be a part of it."

Gullo spoke about MSA United Way's plans to establish a permanent homeless shelter and create a place to connect people in need with various resources such as financial literacy information, mental health care or assistance for victims of domestic violence.

The luncheon also acknowledged people and businesses for their contributions during the year. MDU Resources Group donated the most of any area company to the United Way in 2021.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.