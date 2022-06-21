Mountain lion surfaces again in central Bismarck

A mountain lion that has been roaming residential neighborhoods in central Bismarck since last week was seen on home surveillance video again Tuesday.

Sue Olson, who has lived in her house on North 11th Street just to the east of the Capitol for 45 years, said her surveillance system sent an alert to her cellphone at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday. Stray cats have prompted similar alerts in the past, and "I thought if it was a burglar I'd hear more noise, so I didn't get up," she said.

When she did get up at 6 a.m. she looked at the video and saw the lion passing through her backyard.

"That was quite exciting. My heart pretty much went," she said. "I just couldn't believe it. I hollered at my husband (Jerry) and said 'Get in here!'"

The mountain lion was first captured on home video about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North First Street. A sighting in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street was reported to police midday Friday. There also were unconfirmed sightings on Saturday and Sunday in the 1000 and 1200 blocks of Ward Road, according to Police Lt. Luke Gardiner. Officers also responded to the sighting at the Olson residence Tuesday.

"We will keep responding to calls regarding the mountain lion and encourage the public to reach out to us with any information," Gardiner said.

State wildlife officials believe the lion is either a young male or a female, according to Stephanie Tucker, furbearer biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Tucker thinks the lion "took a wrong turn" and came into the city, possibly while seeking new territory. It's unclear what the animal is surviving on.

Mountain lions in the wild typically feed on deer and elk, but they also will eat smaller animals such as rabbits and turkeys, according to Game and Fish.

"Mountain lions are opportunistic predators, meaning they'll eat just about anything," Tucker said, adding that they're strictly meat eaters and won't eat people's garbage. "Also, they don't need to eat every day," she said.

Olson said she and her husband are trying to spread the word about the lion. Their son put their video on social media.

"We have told the whole neighborhood, because everyone has little dogs and cats, and kids," she said. "I want the whole city to know it's still out and about."

Mountain lions tend to shy away from people, and there has never been a documented attack on a person in the state, though the possibility can't be ruled out, Tucker said. She advises anyone who encounters a lion to raise their arms to make themselves bigger, yell and slowly back away.

The last known mountain lion in Bismarck city limits was in January 2019. Police officers shot and killed the male animal near Municipal Ballpark to eliminate any danger to the public. Police also shot and killed a male lion behind the former Home Depot building in north Bismarck in November 2009. The current lion will suffer the same fate if it surfaces again and is deemed by police to be a safety risk.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

