Mountain lion spotted in Bismarck; police looking for animal

State wildlife officials have confirmed a mountain lion sighting in a residential area of central Bismarck, and police are searching for the animal.

A home security camera captured video of the animal about 5 a.m. Thursday, according to Stephanie Tucker, furbearer biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The home was in the 1000 block of North First Street.

"I would say it was either a young male or a female -- that would put it in the range of a small lion," she said.

Bismarck police were leading the investigation. Four officers including an animal control officer were looking for the lion in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street after a sighting there about 12:30 p.m. Friday, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Tucker said residents should be alert but not worried, as mountain lions tend to shy away from people.

"There's never been an attack of a mountain lion on a person in North Dakota," she said. "That doesn't mean it can't happen."

There is no need for people to keep children or pets indoors, according to Tucker. She offered this advice for anyone who comes into direct contact with a lion: "Make yourself big (by raising arms), yell, back away slowly."

It's impossible to say where the lion might be headed.

"Mountain lions frequently wander into towns in North Dakota and other states. This is not unusual," Tucker said. "I'm sure it's trying to get out of the predicament it got itself in. It took a wrong turn and came into town."

It's possible that the lion is seeking new territory. Mountain lions can have litters year-round, but there's typically a birth peak in July and August, "so it would make sense they would kick last year's litter out at this time of year," Tucker said.

The last known mountain lion in Bismarck city limits was in January 2019. Police officers shot and killed the male animal near Municipal Ballpark to eliminate any danger to the public. Police also shot and killed a male lion behind the former Home Depot building in north Bismarck in November 2009.

Game and Fish will not translocate a lion from city limits, according to Tucker. If the lion spotted Thursday surfaces again and is deemed by police to be a safety risk, "ultimately that lion will be killed," she said.

(Reporter Alex Kautzman contributed to this story.)

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

