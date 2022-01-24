Morton Mandan Public Library selling items as part of upgrade project

Morton Mandan Public Library officials are purchasing new furnishings for the facility as part of an ongoing renovation and addition project, and they're selling used furniture, books and miscellaneous items this week.

“We love our current furniture, but it’s just not built to withstand so much public use,” Youth Services Assistant Michaela Schaff said. “Rather than let normal library wear and tear destroy the vintage pieces, we decided to make them available for members of the public to take home, where they will hopefully last longer.”

The sale is Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mandan Eagles Club, at 1400 Collins Ave. It will consist of both a silent auction and cash-and-carry, with payment in the form of cash or a cashier’s check.

Many pieces of the furniture are of the Mission style, and "some of it is old and some is reproduction," Library Interim Director Mary Henderson said.

"It's everything from office furniture to end tables and upholstered pieces," she said.

In addition to furniture and used books, items will include artwork, records, a Cricut craft machine and an encased scale model of the USS Constitution, known as "Old Ironsides."

For more information call 701-667-5365 or go to https://www.cityofmandan.com/library.

The first phase of the library upgrade project included an addition of about 8,000 square feet with a new atrium, a public meeting room that can seat up to 300 people, public restrooms and a Bookmobile garage.

The existing 13,000-square-foot building is getting heating, air conditioning and electrical upgrades, door and window replacement, masonry restoration, and new flooring, walls and ceiling finishes.

The east end has been renovated. The library is closed for work on the west end, though the Bookmobile and online services continue.

The library project and an upgrade to adjoining Dykshoorn Park are being funded with a $3 million donation from Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer, $2.2 million from the Mandan Visitor’s Fund and $600,000 from the Mandan Supplemental Environmental Projects Trust.

