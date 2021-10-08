Morton deputy's SUV involved in 2-vehicle crash

Three people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash involving a Morton County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV.
Deputy Damon Burkel, 25, was eastbound on Memorial Highway shortly before 9 p.m. responding to another crash, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Burkel deactivated his emergency lights and slowed to make a U-turn at the intersection just west of the Memorial Bridge. As he was making the turn, his patrol vehicle was struck by an eastbound GMC Acadia driven by 18-year-old Naida Valandra of Mandan. Valandra had exited Expressway and was heading east on Memorial Highway, the patrol said.
Burkel, Valandra, and Kennedy Brunelle, 18, of Bismarck, a passenger in the GMC, suffered minor injuries, according to the patrol. The crash is still under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
Crime and Courts Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.