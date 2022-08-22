Morton courthouse getting Wall of Honor

The Wall of Honor is a digital indoor billboard showcasing North Dakotans who have served, including veterans, active and retired military personnel, emergency responders and medical professionals.

The Wall of Honor nonprofit organization has placed dozens of the digital billboards around North Dakota. The one in the Morton County Courthouse is sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp., which owns the Mandan refinery. It will be installed at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.