Morton courthouse getting Wall of Honor

012921-nws-beck.jpg

Dennis Beck is a volunteer with Wall of Honor, a nonprofit that's honoring soldiers, veterans and first responders with indoor digital billboards around North Dakota.

 Tom Stromme

Officials are installing a Wall of Honor at the Morton County Courthouse.

The Wall of Honor is a digital indoor billboard showcasing North Dakotans who have served, including veterans, active and retired military personnel, emergency responders and medical professionals.

The Wall of Honor nonprofit organization has placed dozens of the digital billboards around North Dakota. The one in the Morton County Courthouse is sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp., which owns the Mandan refinery. It will be installed at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

For more information go to https://www.thewallofhonor.org.

