Morton County commissioners weigh grievance by fired prosecutor, schedule special meeting

The Morton County Commission on Thursday opted to further consider a grievance filed by a fired prosecutor who says her termination was based on gender discrimination, even after the board's attorney said it has no authority to reinstate her.

The commission's move followed a 3-2 vote against a motion to deny Gabrielle Goter's request to be reinstated as an assistant state's attorney.

Commissioner Andy Zachmeier made the motion to deny Goter's request, citing mainly that personnel decisions rest not with the commission but with the elected state's attorney. He and Ray Morrell voted in favor. Commissioners Ron Leingang, Jackie Buckley and Nathan Boehm voted against it. The commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday to reconsider the matter.

Boehm after the vote said he didn't disagree with Zachmeier that the commission lacked authority to reinstate Goter, but said he had received in the last day more information that he wanted to consider.

Goter was fired a month ago over allegations that she created a hostile work environment. Goter in documents filed earlier this month with the county’s Human Resources Department sought to get her job back and pushed for an independent review of the process and procedures followed in the investigation that led to her dismissal.

She alleged further that County State’s Attorney Allen Koppy, whom she seeks to unseat in the November election, placed her on administrative leave on the day she raised the issue of him potentially having a conflict of interest.

Goter during the Thursday meeting reiterated her claims to the commission. The people conducting the investigation "had not even attempted to remain neutral," and Koppy chose "the most extreme option" in firing her, instead of forming a correction plan based on employee reviews, she said.

The attorney representing Morton County, Elise Heifort of Pemberton Law, told the commission that Koppy under state law has the final authority in the state's attorney office.

Goter's behaviors created "an environment of fear," Heifort said, and added that Goter was not willing to accept that her behavior was intimidating. Her performance in the courtroom was exceptional, Heifort said, but she as a supervising attorney set a poor tone with what Heifort called "immature" behaviors such as silent treatment and retaliatory actions.

An employee filed a complaint against Goter on June 7. Koppy placed Goter on administrative leave June 27 at the direction of the County Human Resources Department, though she still continued to handle cases.

Koppy fired Goter on Sept. 12 after the investigation and report by Heifort's Minnesota law firm. The report stated Goter had “not treated people well within the work environment” and was consistently described as a “workplace bully” by witnesses.

Goter maintains she was denied due process in part because she and her attorney were not given access to complaints. She also said in her grievance that “Several of the allegations levied at Goter, including being intimidating, being unapproachable, and/or being demanding are terms typically used to describe discriminatory attitudes toward female leadership.”

Human Resources Director Wendy Bent in a statement to the Tribune earlier this week said Goter's claims of bias and discrimination were “simply unfounded.” The investigation was handled by a female attorney certified in anti-discriminatory law and who specializes in gender inequities, Bent said.

"That external investigation independently validated the findings of the internal investigation," Bent said.

Goter garnered 1,517 votes or just more than 53% in the June 14 primary election. Koppy had 1,333 or about 47%, according to the North Dakota Secretary of State's website. The top two candidates in the primary move on to the general election. There was not a third candidate. Koppy in 2018 overcame a primary deficit to beat Goter in the general election.

Koppy has been the state's attorney since 1987. In 1990 and 1994, he defeated Goter’s father, Wayne Goter.