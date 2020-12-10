Morton County commissioners sworn in

The three people who won four-year terms on the Morton County Commission in the November general election were sworn in Thursday.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig swore in Ray Morrell, Ron Leingang and Nathan Boehm in the courthouse in downtown Mandan.

Boehm got 26% of the vote, Leingang 23% and Morrell 20% in last month's election to defeat Tom Peters (17%) and Wayne Papke (14%).

Leingang was the only incumbent. Both Cody Schulz and Bruce Strinden decided not to seek another term on the commission. The remaining two seats were not up for election.

