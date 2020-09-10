Morton County Commission unanimously votes down mask mandate

Mandan resident Andra Marquardt told the commission that individual people are best suited to protect their own health and safety and that of their families, businesses and employees. She also mentioned the strain that months of following safety guidelines has caused.

"We are exhausted of the sacrifices we've had to make over the last six months, and we can't take any more," Marquardt said.

Local business owner Jan Wangler said her business has struggled to retain clients during the pandemic and that small businesses don't need a mask mandate.

"Please don't hurt the business community any more than you already have," she said. "Where there is risk, there must be choice."

Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada presented recent COVID-19 data for the region to the commission. Since schools started in Morton County, the COVID-19 cases she has seen have come from community transmission and not from the schools, she said.

"All of the prevention methods in the world within the school setting won't be enough to stop an inevitable outbreak if we can't control community spread," Ourada said. "We need to do better in order to keep our children in school."