Morton County Commission declines to support passenger rail project

The Morton County Commission will not lend its support to a Montana group that wants to bring passenger rail back to parts of North Dakota.
The commission this week took no action on a request by Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority for an official statement supporting its plan to restore passenger rail service back to the area.
The rail authority wants to bring passenger rail back to southern Montana and other parts of the upper West and Midwest more than 40 years after the North Coast Hiawatha Route ended service. That route ran from Chicago to Spokane, Washington, until the late 1970s.
Amtrak's federally subsidized Empire Builder line crosses through eastern and northern North Dakota as well as northern Montana on its way from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest.
Commissioner Andy Zachmeier on Tuesday had questions about the profitability of the Big Sky project and how much revenue it could actually bring to the area. Commissioner Raymond Morrell said he felt similarly.
Commissioner Nathan Boehm said that as the commission's portfolio holder for the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC, he agreed with that organization submitting a letter of conditional support but did not see the need for the county to send one. The Chamber EDC offered support as long as a stop is constructed in the Bismarck-Mandan area, the line does not inhibit BNSF Railway's ability to move goods in and out of the state, and state and local governments are not financially obligated to support the project.
Rail authority Board President Dave Strohmaier said in a late July meeting that the group was looking for governments to support the project within the next 30 days due to pending federal legislation that would direct the U.S. Department of Transportation to conduct a study of Amtrak service. There was no request for financial support at that meeting, which included several local government representatives.
The rail group has received statements of support or interest from the Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau and the city of Medora, Strohmaier said last month.
The commissions for Burleigh County and the city of Mandan issued statements of support for the proposed railway earlier this month, though both boards said they would not provide financial assistance for the project. Bismarck Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek said he was not aware of any request coming to the Bismarck City Commission.
