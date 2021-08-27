Morton County Commission declines to support passenger rail project

The Morton County Commission will not lend its support to a Montana group that wants to bring passenger rail back to parts of North Dakota.

The commission this week took no action on a request by Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority for an official statement supporting its plan to restore passenger rail service back to the area.

The rail authority wants to bring passenger rail back to southern Montana and other parts of the upper West and Midwest more than 40 years after the North Coast Hiawatha Route ended service. That route ran from Chicago to Spokane, Washington, until the late 1970s.

Amtrak's federally subsidized Empire Builder line crosses through eastern and northern North Dakota as well as northern Montana on its way from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioner Andy Zachmeier on Tuesday had questions about the profitability of the Big Sky project and how much revenue it could actually bring to the area. Commissioner Raymond Morrell said he felt similarly.