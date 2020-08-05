Morton County Commission cuts property taxes in preliminary 2021 budget

The Morton County Commission this week approved a preliminary budget that will lower property taxes by 3.3% for 2021.
Residents of Mandan with homes valued at $250,000 will see their property taxes decrease by 9%. Morton County residents with the same property valuation will experience a 10% drop. The 3.3% property tax decrease comes to almost $405,000.
The total preliminary 2021 budget is $25.1 million. The 2020 budget was $25.4 million. The preliminary 2021 general fund budget is $11.56 million compared to 2020's budget of $11.58 million. There will be an opportunity for public comment on the budget on Sept. 22 before the commission votes on final approval. Residents can give public comment virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, residents could comment only in person.
Auditor Dawn Rhone said in an interview that all departments were instructed to cut 7-10% of their operating expenditures when planning next year's budget, but there will be no cuts to county services.
The budget could still change before final approval, Commission Chair Cody Schulz said in an interview. The commissioners will meet with the larger county departments before the final budget meeting.
Schulz said two factors contributed to the expenditure cuts this year: Input from constituents and forecasts predicting a decrease in state aid -- about 17%, according to Rhone -- to the county next year because of the pandemic.
"There's always an appetite for tax cuts, this year especially," Schulz said.
The 2021 budget includes a 1.5% raise for staff. The dollar amount of the raise was not immediately available. Schulz said that the commission gave a lot of consideration to the pay increase because county staff has performed well during the pandemic.
"It was a balance between rewarding employees and being fiscally responsible," Schulz said.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.