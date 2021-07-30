Morton County Commission approves 2022 preliminary budget, flagpole policy

Morton County residents could see an increase in property taxes next year.
The county commission this week unanimously approved its preliminary 2022 budget with a $643,000 property tax increase.
The total preliminary budget is about $27.8 million, with a general fund budget of about $11.3 million. The general fund is supported largely by property taxes.
The 2021 budget is about $25.1 million, with a general fund budget of about $11.6 million.
If the 2022 budget receives final approval, residents in both Mandan and within the county will see $9.13 in new taxes for every $100,000 in property value.
The commission will hold a public hearing before voting on final approval in September.
Flag policy
The commission also unanimously approved a new policy that limits the types of flags that can be flown on county-owned flagpoles, specifically prohibiting special interest or political flags.
Commissioner Andy Zachmeier introduced the policy in June to head off potential issues that could arise by allowing certain flags to be flown.
"In the last year or so, there has been more and more special interest flags flown at government buildings throughout the United States," he said at a June 22 commission meeting. "Eventually, those special interest flags become controversial."
He added, "...We're going to be sitting here for two hours over who can fly what flag and when."
The commission did not take action in June in order to clarify which kinds of flags would be included in the ordinance and how the flags could be flown. The U.S. flag and the POW/MIA flag are authorized as the primary flags to be flown
The city of Minot faced controversy last year for flying an LGBTQ pride flag in front of city hall.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.