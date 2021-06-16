 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morton County bans fireworks due to drought; decision follows same move by Mandan
0 Comments
alert top story

Morton County bans fireworks due to drought; decision follows same move by Mandan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Morton County Commission has banned the use of fireworks through July 5 due to drought conditions.

Rural fire chiefs recommended the ban because of the combination of dry conditions and high winds, according to a statement from the county.

Nearly all of North Dakota is in some form of drought, and dry conditions have led to nearly 1,400 wildfires this year.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Setting off fireworks within the county could cause fires "that could threaten the health, well-being and safety of citizens, and the cost of response may be far in excess of current resources," the statement said.

Public or commercial fireworks displays that have been permitted by the Morton County Sheriff's Office are still allowed.

If the county receives a significant amount of rain in the coming weeks, it might reassess the ban, according to the statement.

The penalty for violation of the county burn ban or use of fireworks when prohibited is a Class B misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

The county's move comes a day after the Mandan City Commission banned fireworks for the holiday. The city under normal conditions allows the pyrotechnics on July 3 and 4.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News