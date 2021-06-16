Morton County bans fireworks due to drought; decision follows same move by Mandan

The Morton County Commission has banned the use of fireworks through July 5 due to drought conditions.

Rural fire chiefs recommended the ban because of the combination of dry conditions and high winds, according to a statement from the county.

Nearly all of North Dakota is in some form of drought, and dry conditions have led to nearly 1,400 wildfires this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Setting off fireworks within the county could cause fires "that could threaten the health, well-being and safety of citizens, and the cost of response may be far in excess of current resources," the statement said.

Public or commercial fireworks displays that have been permitted by the Morton County Sheriff's Office are still allowed.

If the county receives a significant amount of rain in the coming weeks, it might reassess the ban, according to the statement.

The penalty for violation of the county burn ban or use of fireworks when prohibited is a Class B misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

The county's move comes a day after the Mandan City Commission banned fireworks for the holiday. The city under normal conditions allows the pyrotechnics on July 3 and 4.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.