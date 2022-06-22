More temporary road closures announced

The city of Bismarck has announced temporary closures on some heavily traveled roads.

East Bismarck Expressway between Rosser Avenue and the West Frontage Road Access is reduced to one lane for southbound traffic for pavement repairs. Traffic speeds are reduced, and no detour routes are provided. The inside lane closure will be in place through next Wednesday.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, an engineering survey crew will be working on State Street between Divide Avenue and Calgary Avenue. It will be a mobile operation, starting in the outside northbound lane progressing to the center median northbound lane and then to the outside southbound lane, finishing later in the day with the center median southbound lane.

A truck with a flashing arrows board will be providing traffic control. Drivers are asked to use caution, and advised to expect congestion and to seek alternate routes.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, River Road between Keelboat Park/Riverboat Landing and Burnt Boat Drive will be closed for road work. The Riverboat Landing and boat ramp will be accessible from the south. Pioneer Park will be accessible from the north.

The closure will be in place until Thursday, June 30. No detour route will be provided, and motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0