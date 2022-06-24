 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moose spotted in Bismarck; public advised to leave animal alone

Moose in bismarck

A moose stands in the shade behind a residence on Thayer Avenue between North 19th Street and North 18th Street in Bismarck on Thursday. 

 PROVIDED, KATELYN VERDOUW

A moose is on the loose in Bismarck.

Reports surfaced Thursday afternoon of a moose wandering around the city.

“We rely on reports from the public because a moose can be hard to find," North Dakota Game and Fish Warden Cory Erck said.

The moose was first reported near 19th Street and Thayer Avenue. Game and Fish received another report Thursday evening, that the animal had crossed State Street and was heading toward the Capitol grounds. 

Erck advises the public to leave the animal alone. The size and aggressive nature of moose can make them dangerous if provoked. Wednesday's heat also stressed the animal, he said.

Game wardens and Bismarck police are leaving the animal alone in hopes that it will wander out of town by itself.

The moose sighting comes after several sightings over the past week of a mountain lion in central Bismarck.

Reach Zachary Weiand at 701-250-8244 or zachary.weiand@bismarcktribune.com.

