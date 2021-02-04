Missing man spent night in ice fishing house north of Bismarck

A 70-year-old Bismarck man with dementia who went missing Wednesday apparently walked about 5 miles north of the city and spent the night in an ice fishing house.

Theodore Heath was found safe about 6:10 a.m. Thursday, according to Burleigh County Chief Deputy Sheriff Gary Schaffer.

"It's the best possible outcome," Schaffer said.

Heath was found by the owner of the ice fishing house on 110th Street, just off U.S. Highway 83. The owner had prepared the camper-style ice house the previous night for a trip and had run the heater, Schaffer said. The owner shut the heater off and left the door unlocked when he was done. Deputies said the ice house was cold but tolerable when they responded to the scene.

"You could still tell the heater had been on," Schaffer said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heath was wearing a light jacket when he was found. He was alert, spoke to deputies, and walked himself to the squad car. Deputies took him to a Bismarck hospital. His condition wasn't known, though Bismarck Police Department spokeswoman Lynn Wanner said he "appears to be in good health."