Missing man located in Fargo
Missing man located in Fargo

Law enforcement personnel found a missing man Saturday night in Fargo and have called off the "Silver Alert" issued for David Edward Smith.

Officials had been looking for Smith, a 64-year-old man who was last spotted Saturday afternoon walking on Interstate 94 near the small town of Menoken east of Bismarck.

The state had issued a Silver Alert to disseminate information about the search for Smith. Officials use Silver Alerts to help locate a missing vulnerable elderly adult or someone with a disability.

David Smith

Officials are searching for David Smith, a missing man who was last seen Saturday afternoon on Interstate 94 near Menoken.

 PROVIDED
