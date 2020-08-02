Missing man located in Fargo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement personnel found a missing man Saturday night in Fargo and have called off the "Silver Alert" issued for David Edward Smith.

Officials had been looking for Smith, a 64-year-old man who was last spotted Saturday afternoon walking on Interstate 94 near the small town of Menoken east of Bismarck.

The state had issued a Silver Alert to disseminate information about the search for Smith. Officials use Silver Alerts to help locate a missing vulnerable elderly adult or someone with a disability.

