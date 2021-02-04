Missing man found north of Bismarck

A 70-year-old Bismarck man with dementia who went missing has been found safe north of the city.

Authorities on Wednesday night issued a Silver Alert for Theodore Heath, who had gone missing from Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Facility earlier in the day. Officials said he likely was not dressed for the weather, and that he did not have a vehicle and probably was on foot.

The Silver Alert was canceled about 7 a.m. Thursday. Bismarck Police Department spokeswoman Lynn Wanner said Heath had been found "and appears to be in good health."

No other details were immediately released.

Authorities on Thursday night said there had been a previous incident involving Heath in which he had been found at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan. They did not say when that occurred.

The Silver Alert system notifies the public about missing vulnerable adults. It's similar to an Amber Alert for missing and endangered children.

The alert for Heath was the second Silver Alert issued in North Dakota this week. A 76-year-old Devils Lake man who went missing Monday was found dead in Ramsey County two days later.

