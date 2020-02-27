Mischel beats the buzzer, Shiloh goes to state

No second chances, no re-dos. It was an all-or-nothing shot for Shiloh Christian senior Kelsey Mischel.
Mischel, a 5-foot-4 guard, swished a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the left corner with the clock running down. Her shot earned Shiloh a berth in the state Class B girls basketball tournament via a 51-50 victory over Flasher in the Region 5 championship game at Mandan High School.
There was no time to think about the consequences of a miss, according to Mischel.
"Hannah (Westin) drove, and they crowded her ... and she kicked it out to me," Mischel said. "Nothing goes through your head at that point. You just have to shoot it. That was all God."
The game-winner was Mischel's second trey of the game, both in the second half.
"Kelsey is a good shooter. When she took that shot I knew it was good, but it's unbelievabe," Shiloh coach Daryl Bearstail said. "I'm happy for her. She's a great kid. She's our captain and a leader."
Shiloh's photo-finish victory was made possible by -- what else -- 3-pointers. The Skyhawks made nine 3-pointers, and they really made them count.
At halftime the Skyhawks were down 29-19, but things changed dramatically in the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Jacie Hall, Shiloh's 6-3 junior post, scored from the paint to start the second half. Then Grace Kelly, a 5-11 sophomore, nailed three 3-pointers, and the Skyhawks trailed just 31-30 with 5:25 to play in the third quarter.
Shiloh took its first lead of the second half on Westin's basket from the top of the key. That made it 38-36 with 2:26 left in the third quarter.
Flasher regained the lead 40-39 on a pair of Tymber Boldt free throws with 7:27 to play. The lead changed hands twice in the next four minutes before Boldt's rebound basket put the Bulldogs on top 49-48 with 26 seconds on the clock.
A free throw by Boldt gave Flasher a 50-48 edge with 13 seconds to play, but she missed the second foul shot and Kelly rebounded, enabling the Skyhawks to hustle up the court for their fateful final possession.
Hall, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, was much more a factor than in the first two Shiloh-Flasher encounters. The first game was a 57-46 Shiloh win and the second was a 70-55 Flasher victory for the District 9 tournament championship.
"We wanted to pound it inside as much as we could, but we wanted to be patient and not force it," Bearstail said.
Behind Hall in the Shiloh attack were Kelly with 13 points and Westin, a 5-4 freshman, with nine.
Boldt, a 5-10 junior, and Camryn Alt, a 6-3 senior, were Flasher's offensive mainstays with 19 and 11 points, respectively. Boldt was a major factor in Flasher's strong first half with 10 points and five rebounds.
Improved shooting and, particularly, deadly 3-point accuracy were vital ingredients in Shiloh's second-half comeback.
The Skyhawks shot 42 percent after intermission after a 33 percent effort in the first half. Shiloh swished nine of 22 3-pointers, going 7-for-13 in the second half.
Flasher, conversely, shot 39 percent the first compared to 32 percent accuracy after the break.
Shiloh advances to next week's state Class B girls basketball tournament in Grand Forks for the second straight year with a 17-7 record. Flasher finishes the season 19-5 with its final two losses to Shiloh.
UNDERWOOD 48, CENTER-STANTON 35
Taysha Snyder, the Region 5 Senior Athlete of the Year, had a double double of 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Underwood over Center-Stanton 48-35 in the seventh-place game.
The Comets led 15-2 after the opening quarter.
Kori Nagel scored 19 of Center-Stanton’s 35 points. She also pulled down 13 rebounds.