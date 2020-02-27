Mischel beats the buzzer, Shiloh goes to state

Jacie Hall, Shiloh's 6-3 junior post, scored from the paint to start the second half. Then Grace Kelly, a 5-11 sophomore, nailed three 3-pointers, and the Skyhawks trailed just 31-30 with 5:25 to play in the third quarter.

Shiloh took its first lead of the second half on Westin's basket from the top of the key. That made it 38-36 with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

Flasher regained the lead 40-39 on a pair of Tymber Boldt free throws with 7:27 to play. The lead changed hands twice in the next four minutes before Boldt's rebound basket put the Bulldogs on top 49-48 with 26 seconds on the clock.

A free throw by Boldt gave Flasher a 50-48 edge with 13 seconds to play, but she missed the second foul shot and Kelly rebounded, enabling the Skyhawks to hustle up the court for their fateful final possession.

Hall, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, was much more a factor than in the first two Shiloh-Flasher encounters. The first game was a 57-46 Shiloh win and the second was a 70-55 Flasher victory for the District 9 tournament championship.

"We wanted to pound it inside as much as we could, but we wanted to be patient and not force it," Bearstail said.