Midweek weather change could bring snow to Bismarck-Mandan

A big midweek change in the weather could bring a few inches of snow to the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The mild temperatures of Monday and Tuesday will give way to a cooldown with a good chance of precipitation.

"A cold front and associated low pressure system may bring a band of snow from west to east Wednesday through Wednesday night," the National Weather Service said. "In addition, strong winds may develop behind this cold front, with gusts 45 to 55 mph, especially across the south."

The highest potential for major impacts from the system is to the east of Bismarck, stretching roughly from the Spirit Lake Reservation south to Linton. Bismarck is in an area that has a greater-than-50% chance of significant impacts, according to the weather service.

"Snow, strong winds, and areas of blowing snow could bring some impacts to those traveling or outdoors," the weather service said.

The storm system is moving east from the West Coast, where it has caused heavy precipitation, and it's expected to bring a wide array of weather hazards to the central U.S., from Denver to Chicago, according to AccuWeather. The more severe weather is expected to the south of North Dakota, though there's the potential for impacts to escalate in the Upper Midwest if moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is drawn northward at a faster-than-expected pace, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Much of North Dakota is expected to get a few inches of snow by early Thursday, with up to half a foot in the southeast including Fargo, AccuWeather reported.

Colder temperatures will persist into the end of the week, with highs in Bismarck-Mandan only in the upper teens, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

