Metropolitan Planning Organization leader to retire

Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director Steve Saunders will retire Dec. 1.

Saunders joined the city of Bismarck staff in 1998 as a transportation planner. He's headed the Metropolitan Planning Organization for about the past five years.

The organization provides a forum for public officials, residents and groups to address various transportation issues in Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln and portions of Burleigh and Morton counties.

During his 22 years in public service, Saunders coordinated federally funded transportation and safety plans and projects in the area. The project he is most proud of is a pair of Bismarck school crossing studies that provided safety recommendations to elementary schools.

"I would like to think that maybe those two studies have had a part in saving a child from an injury at their school," Saunders said in a statement.

Transportation Planner Rachel Drewlow will be the new MPO executive director.

