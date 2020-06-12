Memorial walk set Sunday in Bismarck for slain Grand Forks police officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A memorial walk across the Memorial Bridge for slain Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte is scheduled Sunday.

The walk is to start at 4 p.m. and will be open to the public. Participants should meet at the front of the Bank of North Dakota. There will be parking available in the bank parking lot.

Holte, 29, died on May 27 while assisting local sheriff’s deputies who came under gunfire serving eviction papers at a Grand Forks apartment. A deputy also was shot but survived, and a woman also was killed. Salamah Pendleton, 41, has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Holte and Lola Moore.

Bismarck resident Johanna Foster, who comes from a military and law enforcement family, organized the event. Foster is a first-time event organizer.

“There’s been a lot of support from the community in general to help get it organized,” she said.

Those attending are encouraged to bring any law enforcement or military support items such as flags, shirts or posters. There also will be a freewill donation for Holte’s family.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and to physically distance themselves during the walk to prevent the spread of COVID-19.