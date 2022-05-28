Memorial Day service set for North Dakota Veterans Cemetery; no program at Heritage Center this year

Memorial Day events in Bismarck-Mandan will see slight changes this year.

There will be no program at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck as in years past. That's to streamline veterans organizations' services at cemeteries and to give veterans time to enjoy fellowship before the program at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

That service begins at noon Monday and will last about 45 minutes, cemetery Director Pamela Helbling-Schafer said.

She recommends attendees carpool and bring their own seating. Provided seats fill quickly, she said. Attendance ranges from 2,500-3,500 people, depending on weather.

The ceremony includes a flyover of two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters of the North Dakota National Guard; posting of the colors by area veterans organizations; remarks by Gov. Doug Burgum, Guard Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, and U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D.; as well as the 188th Army Band Brass Quintet and a cannon salute.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross will offer refreshments.

"It's important to remember those that have sacrificed in uniform for our nation's liberty, and we should do that every day, and I'm appreciative every day for their sacrifice," said ceremony co-planner Bill Prokopyk, who served 26 years in the U.S. Army and whose European parents and family were affected by World War II.

"We understand the price of freedom and the price that Americans and other allies paid to free the continent of the Nazi threat, and so I was raised with a deep appreciation," he said.

North Dakota National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jared Klempel, with the North Dakota State Medical Detachment, has volunteered for six years for the service, helping to organize the event and assign duties for other volunteers.

The Hazelton native said he became involved to be more active within the National Guard and to "serve the men and women that are buried at the cemetery, to assure that their sacrifice won't go unnoticed, and just serve them and serve the family members and friends that come to attend the ceremony."

U.S. Army Capt. Laura Kleihauer will be the program's master of ceremonies. She has volunteered at the service for four years, this being her first year as emcee.

"It's a staple in our community to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and it's an honor to see all of the veterans groups come together in different capacities to support this event and make it one of the most recognizable events in our state," Kleihauer said.

Parking

Carpooling is ideal for attendees, Helbling-Schafer said.

The only interior parking allowed on the cemetery grounds is for motorcycles, people with disabilities, dignitaries and VIPs.

Other parking is outside the grounds in ditches, weather permitting, and if not, at nearby Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Shuttles will be available before and after the program for people parking in ditches or the park.

Buses

Buses are another option. They will arrive at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the parking lots of the Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck and Dan's Supermarket in Mandan for anyone wanting to attend the program at the cemetery.

"They're opening it up to anybody that would like to come out but maybe has no way to drive all the way out here or just doesn't want to," Helbling-Schafer said.

The buses will leave at 10:15 a.m. for the cemetery, and return people from the cemetery immediately after the service.

Harlow's and Nightlife Limousine are providing the buses.

Motorcycle ride

Motorcycle riders for over 20 years have participated in a Memorial Day ride to the Veterans Cemetery, leaving from The Shop at 131 Airport Road in Bismarck.

Organizer Butch Olson said 600-800 people participate in the ride honoring veterans. They're escorted by Bismarck and Mandan police.

"Last couple of years, it slowed down a little bit because of COVID, but we're just waiting for the day we hit that 1,000 mark," Olson said.

The ride leaves from The Shop at 11 a.m. Monday. There is no charge or sign-in.

Riders disperse or continue south after the ceremony and visit Fort Rice and Solen, with a moment of silence at 3 p.m.

Meet and greet

A meet and greet with dignitaries will begin at 11 a.m. at the cemetery's staging area.

That's a change from previous years, when a Memorial Day program was held at the North Dakota Heritage Center. There will be no Heritage Center event this year.

The change helps participating veterans organizations streamline their visits to local and rural cemeteries, and allows veterans to visit with dignitaries and enjoy fellowship before the service at the cemetery, said Janette Fetch, adjutant of American Legion Lloyd Spetz Post 1.

Livestream available

The Memorial Day program will be livestreamed from the cemetery. Livestreaming began in 2019.

The livestream will be available on YouTube, the cemetery's Facebook page and Channels 602 or 2 on Midco cable.

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to place and later remove flags from grave sites at the cemetery.

People can arrive at 8 a.m. Monday to help place flags and also at 8 p.m. to remove flags.

Doughnuts will be available for morning volunteers.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

