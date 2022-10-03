 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meeting set on Seventh and Ninth Street projects

The state Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Thursday on two road projects in the Bismarck region.

The meeting is on the Seventh Street and Ninth Street projects between Bismarck Expressway and Front Avenue. The work consists of asphalt mill and overlay, curb ramp replacement, sidewalks, lighting, and traffic signal removal.

The meeting is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wachter Middle School cafeteria auditorium, 1107 S. Seventh St. It will be an open house format with no formal presentations.

Questions or requests for hard copies of materials can be directed to Chris Dahl, 701-367-5283 or chris.dahl@bolton-menk.com.

People who need to request special accommodations should contact Heather Christianson, DOT Civil Rights Division, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

