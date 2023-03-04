A third and final public open house is scheduled Monday regarding a study of issues and needs along Bismarck's East Main Avenue.

The study aims to establish a vision for how the corridor from Seventh Street to 26th Street should look in 2045. Topics include access, safety, traffic, walking, biking, transit and development opportunities.

The city late last year held meetings for business and property owners and also for the community at large to discuss alternative approaches to improving the corridor. Monday's meeting will focus on study recommendations and next steps.

Officials with the city and the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization will host the meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. in the First Floor Conference Room of the City/County Office Building at 221 N. Fifth Street in Bismarck. There will be a brief presentation followed by a discussion period.

For more information on the study go to www.eastmainstudy.com.