Meeting set on east Bismarck road project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will be accepting public comment on five reconstruction alternatives for the Interstate 94 Interchange at Exit 161 in east Bismarck.

A virtual public input meeting, including a prerecorded presentation and a public comment survey, will be available Monday on the DOT website, www.dot.nd.gov. Click on “Public Meetings” under “Quick Links.”

The project tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2024 will take place along Centennial Road and Bismarck Expressway. The reconstruction comes in part because of projected growth in the use of the interchange, according to project lead Darell Arne. In 2019, traffic on the interchange was estimated at 24,000 vehicles per day. In 2039, traffic is estimated to reach 31,000 vehicles daily.

Most of the work will occur on the cross roads or ramps leading to the interstate, not the interstate itself, Arne said. Almost all of the project is slated to be funded by the federal government, with 10% coming from the state. There is no expected city contribution, according to Arne.

Written comments about the project must be postmarked or emailed by April 27 to Darell Arne, Design Division, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505‑0700, or darne@nd.gov. Put “Public Input Meeting” in the email subject heading. For questions, help with submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials, contact Arne at 701-328-2131.

Those needing special accommodations should contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 OR 1-800-366-6888.