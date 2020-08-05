MDU proposes rate hike; agreement reached on Heskett Station

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana-Dakota Utilities is seeking permission from state regulators for an electric rate increase of $3.35 per month for the average household.

The company is looking to recover an additional $6.3 million in costs related to transmission projects and a drop in transmission-related revenue received through regional grid operators.

MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said the change is a rider, separate from the company’s general rates, and it would appear as a line item on a customer’s bill.

Members of the North Dakota Public Service Commission on Wednesday set a deadline of Sept. 19 for anyone requesting a hearing on the matter.

The PSC also approved an agreement with MDU regarding the company’s plans to retire two of its coal-fired power plants and build a new natural gas unit at Heskett Station north of Mandan.