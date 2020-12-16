MDU natural gas customers to see rate hike in 2021

Montana-Dakota Utilities natural gas customers will see a rate hike that amounts to $3.57 per month for the average household beginning next year, at least initially.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission on Wednesday approved the company’s request for the increase to take effect Jan. 1, 2021. It’s an interim rate increase that likely will change after regulators make a decision on the company’s general rate case, which is expected after public input sessions and a hearing in March.

MDU is asking the PSC to ultimately approve a rate increase of $6.26 per month for the average household. The company seeks to collect an additional $9 million in annual revenues through the rate case.

The utility has 114,000 natural gas customers in North Dakota in 75 communities across the state, including Bismarck and Mandan.

The requested rate increase stems from infrastructure investments since the company’s last rate case in 2018, including $53 million spent since then to improve the reliability and safety of MDU’s natural gas service, spokesman Mark Hanson said. He added that increased property taxes also factor into the request.