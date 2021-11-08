MDU, AARP to host Facebook events on high natural gas prices

Montana-Dakota Utilities and AARP North Dakota are hosting a series of Facebook Live events to discuss the increase in home heating costs expected this winter amid high natural gas prices.

"With winter on our doorstep, it is important consumers understand the options to help mitigate these higher costs," said Josh Askvig, AARP North Dakota state director.

Each event will take place at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed on both AARP North Dakota and Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. Facebook pages. The first, on Tuesday, is an overview of the natural gas price situation, including the reasons why prices are rising.

The Nov. 16 event focuses on the benefits of balanced billing and financial assistance options.

The Nov. 23 event will cover how LIHEAP works and how to apply for assistance. LIHEAP stands for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides families with financial help to cover home energy bills.

The Nov. 30 event will feature conservation and weatherization tips.

MDU says natural gas prices are rising nationally and globally because supply has not kept pace with demand. Drilling in U.S. oil and gas fields has not recovered from the downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic last year. Natural gas storage levels are also low.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.