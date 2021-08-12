McDonald's intersection on the Strip to get traffic signals

The state Department of Transportation plans to install signal lights at the intersection of Third Street Southeast and Memorial Highway in Mandan.

The intersection by McDonald's on what is more commonly known as the Strip has been the site of numerous traffic crashes. And turning left onto the Strip from either direction is difficult due to the often heavy traffic and the need to yield.

The DOT will be installing four-way "span wire" traffic signals this fall, according to the city.

Officials plan to replace all traffic signals on the Strip in 2023-24 as part of a Memorial Highway improvement project. Periodic updates can be found at cityofmandan.com/roadprojects.

