Thursday is the deadline to buy tickets for the 2023 City of Bismarck Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast later this month.

Single ($25), half-table ($250) and full-table ($500) ticket options are available. People who want to attend may RSVP by calling Travis Rau at 701-355-1894, or register online through Eventbrite. Money raised from the event supports Crisis Care Chaplaincy, which serves first responders, law officers, firefighters and people experiencing traumatic events.

The breakfast is Thursday, May 18, at Chick’s Place in the Leach Center on the University of Mary campus. Doors open at 7 a.m. The breakfast will run from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. Author, educator and human rights activist Patrick Atkinson will be the featured speaker.