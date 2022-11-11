Marine Corps a way of life for Wilkinson family; father and daughter cite heritage, tradition

Cedrick Wilkinson stood at the entrance to Lone Star Veterans Arena looking upon the hundreds of people gathered to watch the parade of dancers for the Grand Entry during this year's United Tribes Technical College International Powwow in September.

Wilkinson, 53, was wearing his 30-year-old Marines Corps dress blues uniform. A few feet to his left was his brother, Douglas, also a Marines veteran. Between the two, standing at attention, were their daughters, Cpl. Serene Wilkinson and Lance Cpl. Emanuella Wilkinson.

The people attending the powwow in Bismarck weren’t there just to listen to the talented singers or to watch the colorful display of feathers, beaded clothing and athleticism of the dancers. They also were there to honor and celebrate the return of the two young Marines with a Welcome Home ceremony.

The Wilkinson daughters had returned from Camp Pendelton, California, to attend a family funeral. As the steady beat of a buffalo hide drum thundered beneath the chorus of singers, a host of Native American veterans escorted the four Marines. The group marched in step with the music and were greeted by people in the audience standing to shake their hands and say “welcome home."

A box was placed in the center of the arena for people to drop money to help the two active duty Marines pay for their return trip to the military base where they're stationed. For them, the ceremony was moving.

“You don’t realize how many people really miss you and appreciate you until you actually go home and see it for yourself,” Serene Wilkinson said. “It’s heartwarming. We both thought it was awesome.”

Veterans Day

It was a display of thanks and gratitude similar to those shown on Veterans Day, the federal holiday being observed Friday. It marks the the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.

The Wilkinsons recognize the heritage and sacrifice of others who serve.

“I am thankful for every one of them that has gone before me, the ones that are there now keeping this country protected and those ones that are about to go,” Cedrick Wilkinson said.

His daughter's viewpoint is much the same.

“I look up to those who have been in way before I decided to join, because they obviously went through way more than I’ve been going through," she said. "It’s sort of peacetime for us, and when my aunties and uncles were in and my dad and grandparents were in they had it more rough because it was not peacetime -- they actually experienced combat. So I give props to them for being in those times which were way more rough than I am having it right now.”

A family tradition

For Cedrick Wilkinson, who heads the welding program at UTTC, enlisting in the Marines was a matter of family tradition and honoring his Native American heritage.

He was raised on the family ranch on the Fort Berthold Reservation. He grew up admiring his aunt Gloria Wilkinson and uncle Howard Wilkinson, both of whom served in the Marines during the Vietnam War. Cedrick Wilkinson served in the Marines from 1989-93, and is a veteran of Operation Desert Shield-Desert Storm and a deployment to Somalia.

There are 12 members of Wilkinson’s immediate family who served or are serving in the Marines. With the honor and tradition of serving also has come tragedy. Wilkinson’s older brother, William, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in the Marines in the 1980s as a scout sniper and killed himself in 2003.

Wilkinson wore his dress blues service uniform during the Welcome Home ceremony to honor his brother and a friend, Purple Heart recipient A.J. Marino.

Native Americans and Alaska Natives are the highest per-capita population serving in the military. There were 22,569 enlisted Native American and Alaska Native service men and women during the height of the war on terror, with 1,297 officers on active duty, according to the Department of Defense.

“So many family members were in branches of the military service,” Wilkinson said. “I grew up knowing most of my uncles were in the Army or the Navy; my family, extended family, everybody was in the service that I can remember. I just wanted to be a part of it. It’s actually just tradition. You have to get out there and protect your family, your country, your village.”

His daughter enlisted after witnessing members of her immediate and extended family doing the same, and also because of the college tuition benefit the military offered.

“It was these little things that led up to pushing me to actually do it. The tradition with the family name and not only that but being a role model for my siblings and my cousins and anybody else in my community that's maybe afraid to take those first couple of steps," she said. "If I can do it, they can do it too.”

Cedrick Wilkinson’s son, Pressley, is a senior at Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck and is in the Marines delayed entry program. He will attend boot camp after graduation. Big sister Serene is there to help.

“I’ve been telling him tips here and there and when he asks for it to see if he’ll take it in,” she said.

Serene Wilkinson said being a Native American woman in the military enhances her pride in her culture. When she meets people at Camp Pendelton, she said, they are surprised she’s Native American.

"Now I can give them a little piece of our culture and tell them about what we do and how our lifestyle is," she said.

Cedrick Wilkinson said enlisting in the Marines was the best thing for him at that time of his life.

“(It) gave me discipline, character, compassion towards other people -- it doesn’t matter what race you are,” he said.