Marauders' Murillo wins second straight 200 free NSIC title

“It’s great to have somebody as good as Andrea as a teammate,” Murillo said. “We push each other every day and make each other better. It’s a great situation for us.”

In less than two years, Murillo already has established herself as one of the premier swimmers in the short history of the U-Mary program.

“I’ve had great coaches last year with Allan (McCallum) and Leah (Neiheisel) this year,” Murillo said. “They push me to work hard and improve.”

Murillo figures to add hardware to her growing collection during the four-day meet, which continues today at 10 a.m. with trials. Finals begin at 5:30 p.m. She owns the fastest time in the conference in the 500 free (4:56.92). She’s seeded fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:25.32). The 500 final is today. The breaststroke is Saturday.

Defending conference champion St. Cloud State jumped into the lead in the team standings. Behind Mady Brinkman’s conference record of 446.90 on the diving board, the Huskies surged to the lead with 439 points. Minnesota State-Mankato (393) holds a narrow six-point edge over Sioux Falls for second.

Augustana’s Taylor Beagle won her second conference title of the meet, this time in the 400 individual medley (55.14).