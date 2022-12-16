Weather curtails Wreaths Across America event at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

The annual Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery has been canceled for Saturday due to winter weather.

There will be no ceremony. The public is invited to join the Bismarck Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol in placing wreaths at graves at 2 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery south of Mandan.

The Civil Air Patrol encourages volunteers to wear proper winter weather attire due to cold temperatures.

Parking might be a challenge, so participants should be prepared to walk if they must park farther away.

Many headstones are buried by snow; volunteers are asked not to use metal shovels to remove snow from graves, to avoid damaging the markers.

The cemetery has about 8,060 grave sites to be decorated with a wreath.

Maine-based Wreaths Across America raises money to lay wreaths at the graves of veterans nationwide during the holiday season -- $15 a wreath.

Bismarck received more than 19 inches of snow this week as of Friday morning, including a record 10.4 inches on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Bismarck.