Veteran Fort Lincoln rangers retiring; Schelske, Trnka leave after combined 50 years

“They just want to get to their site so they can get set up and they can unwind,” he said. “We meet ‘em and greet ‘em, hopefully calm them down, get them where they need to go.”

He's fielded his share of odd phone calls, too. People sometimes call ahead to see if camping is allowed in the park's campground. One man used his cellphone to call for help after getting lost on the walking trail.

"He could see the main road and Cavalry Square, but he still felt lost," Schelske said.

Another camper forgot his towel and decided to walk nude from the comfort station to his camper. He told Schelske he thought it was OK.

"It's not," Schelske said.

On a typical morning at the park, Trnka usually spends some time forming a plan for the day, but “something always tends to pop up,” she said.

“We get to do so many things,” she said. “We’re firefighters, law enforcement, plumbers, painters, first responders.”