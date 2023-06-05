The city of Mandan is creating a new liquor license class and making changes to its current alcoholic beverages ordinance.

The City Commission last month gave unanimous approval on its first consideration of the amendments. The commission will vote again on officially adopting the changes during its regular meeting on Tuesday, according to City Administrator Jim Neubauer. A public hearing will not be held but people can comment during the meeting's period of public comment.

The move to change the current ordinances was prompted by several businesses asking for the creation of liquor licenses or asking to vend at events in Mandan.

The new Class H license would allow for the selling of alcohol at catered events. Updates to the Class DY license would allow for distilleries to provide samples and to sell spirits at events in Mandan. Smaller changes in the ordinance also would go into effect.

Class H

The new class of liquor license would allow for the selling of catered retail beer, wine and liquor at events.

The discussion to create the license first came up at a commission meeting in December when Fanatix Events, which is affiliated with the Bismarck Larks baseball team, asked about receiving a catering liquor license for events in Mandan, such as the Mandan Rodeo.

The commission unanimously voted in December to draft an ordinance to create the license mirrored off a license in place in Bismarck.

Mandan's draft ordinance would allow licensees to operate a cash bar at up to 20 catered events per license year with an off-premises alcohol liability insurance policy. Proof of insurance would be required in the application.

Licensees also would need to obtain event permits for each catered event and indicate whether the event will have a cash bar.

Gross sales of alcoholic beverages may not be greater than 40% of the total gross sales of food and alcoholic beverages. License holders seeking renewal would need to submit proof with a certified public accountant that gross food and liquor sales for the previous calendar year met a 60/40 ratio. The City Commission may require the licensee to provide additional proof if needed.

Class DY updates

The Class DY license allows for the production of distilled spirits and the sale of the spirits in Mandan.

Most of the proposed changes to the ordinance are changes in wording, but the revisions also would allow for distilleries from all over North Dakota to provide free samples of their spirits and to sell spirits by the glass or enclosed containers at certain events by obtaining a special event permit, as allowed by the state tax commissioner.

Class DY licensees also would be able to obtain a retail alcohol license allowing the on-premises sales of alcoholic beverages at a restaurant owned by the domestic distillery and located on property contiguous to the distillery.

Odds and ends

Proposed amendments would clarify that applicants can’t apply for more than two liquor licenses. The current code has conflicting language, with some sections stating applicants can apply for no more than one liquor license and other sections stating applicants can apply for no more than two.

The section on license and issuance fees would state that all applications for a new license or the transfer of a license must be accompanied by a nonrefundable application fee -- the fee amount would be determined by a resolution passed by commissioners.

"We have had a few instances where applications are turned in and based upon background checks or other disqualifying items the applicant would not even make ... consideration. In turn we would have spent considerable time on the application," Neubauer said.