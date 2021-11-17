 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday blaze in high winds destroys Glen Ullin garage

  • 0

A garage fire in Glen Ullin destroyed the building and vehicles inside it and forced the evacuation of five nearby homes because of high winds and flying embers.

Fire departments from Glen Ullin, Hebron and New Salem responded to the blaze on North Avenue E at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office. Nobody was inside the garage. Officials say the fire originated in a wood-burning stove.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at a detached garage in Glen Ullin Tuesday night which resulted in evacuating residents in five nearby homes.

Wind gusts in Glen Ullin on Tuesday night reached 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Occupants of the evacuated homes returned about 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. No injuries were reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hilarious video shows monster shark slapping fisherman's butt on TikTok

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News