Three arrested on drug charges in Morton County stop

Authorities early Thursday arrested three people they say were in possession of dealer amounts of heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Morton County.

Tia Klein, 24, Bismarck, Shelby Schmaltz, 20, Mandan and Tanner Mitchell, 27, of Lincoln, were in a vehicle stopped by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office on North Dakota Highway 6. A search of the vehicle produced 3 ½ ounces of meth, more than 1 ½ ounces of heroin, a scale and other drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit. Each is charged with five drug and drug paraphernalia felonies. Schmaltz additionally is charged with misdemeanor false reporting to law enforcement.