Three arrested on drug charges in Morton County stop

Authorities early Thursday arrested three people they say were in possession of dealer amounts of heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Morton County.
Tia Klein, 24, Bismarck, Shelby Schmaltz, 20, Mandan and Tanner Mitchell, 27, of Lincoln, were in a vehicle stopped by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office on North Dakota Highway 6. A search of the vehicle produced 3 ½ ounces of meth, more than 1 ½ ounces of heroin, a scale and other drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit. Each is charged with five drug and drug paraphernalia felonies. Schmaltz additionally is charged with misdemeanor false reporting to law enforcement.
All three made their initial court appearances Thursday afternoon. They are in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, each on $10,000 cash bail. Attorneys aren’t listed for them in court documents.
