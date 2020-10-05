 Skip to main content
Sunday fires damage 2 Mandan homes
Sunday fires damage 2 Mandan homes

Jennifer Person, right, and friend Melanie Moen move a kayak on Monday afternoon that was partially melted by a fire early Sunday in northwest Mandan. Person said her daughter and a friend were able to escape the fast-moving fire. "The smoke alarm did not go off until we were outside," said Person, who is the owner of the home on Sixth Street Northwest. A fire relief account has been opened at Gate City Bank, she said.

 Tom Stromme

Early morning fires damaged two homes in Mandan over the weekend.

Neither fire was suspicious, and neither involved any injuries to residents or firefighters, according to Mandan Fire Department Capt. Shane Weltikol.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home at Countryside Lane Southeast shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The cause of that fire wasn't immediately determined, Weltikol said. It wasn't immediately clear if the homeowners were displaced.

Firefighters responded to a single-family home on Sixth Street Northwest about 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Three people were displaced by that fire, according to Weltikol. Investigators on Monday were still looking into the cause of the blaze, he said.

