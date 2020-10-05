Sunday fires damage 2 Mandan homes

Early morning fires damaged two homes in Mandan over the weekend.
Neither fire was suspicious, and neither involved any injuries to residents or firefighters, according to Mandan Fire Department Capt. Shane Weltikol.
Firefighters responded to a mobile home at Countryside Lane Southeast shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The cause of that fire wasn't immediately determined, Weltikol said. It wasn't immediately clear if the homeowners were displaced.
Firefighters responded to a single-family home on Sixth Street Northwest about 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Three people were displaced by that fire, according to Weltikol. Investigators on Monday were still looking into the cause of the blaze, he said.
