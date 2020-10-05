Sunday fires damage 2 Mandan homes

Early morning fires damaged two homes in Mandan over the weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neither fire was suspicious, and neither involved any injuries to residents or firefighters, according to Mandan Fire Department Capt. Shane Weltikol.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home at Countryside Lane Southeast shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The cause of that fire wasn't immediately determined, Weltikol said. It wasn't immediately clear if the homeowners were displaced.

Firefighters responded to a single-family home on Sixth Street Northwest about 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Three people were displaced by that fire, according to Weltikol. Investigators on Monday were still looking into the cause of the blaze, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0