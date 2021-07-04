Spectators beat the heat at Mandan Fourth of July parade

Mandan's Main Street was once again filled with thousands of spectators, many clad in red, white and blue, for the city's annual Independence Day parade and Art in the Park Festival. After last year's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people were excited to see the Fourth of July traditions return.
With temperatures in the 80s before the parade even began, umbrellas and canopy tents lined both sides of the street, providing spectators with much needed shade.
Children eager to collect candy were excited when they were tossed a freeze pop or handed an ice cream sandwich. Some squealed after getting a spray from a passing firetruck.
The older parade-goers were also enjoying themselves. Ron Shaw, 75, of Mandan, said he has been coming to to the parade for 52 years and has been in many of them.
Shaw said this year drew a smaller crowd, most likely because of the heat. To stay cool, he had an umbrella and a mason jar of iced coffee.
"Seeing the band has to be my favorite, it gives me goosebumps," he said. "It's great to see people back out here."
Last year, Art in the Park was canceled and replaced with the Mandan Market, a scaled-back version of the festival.
Due to construction in Dykshoorn Park, this year's Art in the Park was laid out differently. Vendors were set up in Heritage Park and along Second and Third Avenues.
Diane Offerdahl, of Bismarck, sold her concrete creations at her booth on Third Avenue. She said this was the third year she has participated in Art in the Park.
"It's always nice to hear people compliment your work and be willing to pay for it, so that's been enjoyable," she said.
Offerdahl said this year's weather has been challenging to work around. Saturday saw highs above 100 degrees and strong winds caused some damage to other vendor spots.
While she is glad that the festival is back, she is looking forward to when the layout goes back to normal.
"My spot before was in the park under the trees and it was really lovely," she said. "Being out in the street is just a little bit less fun."
Offerdahl said sales have been good but she has noticed there being fewer customers overall.
"It has been a challenge this year, we’ve been through wild storms and heat but I love being here and making this stuff," she said.
One family fought off the heat with their homemade truck bed pool, sprinklers and all.
Brandan Ressler, of Minot, said his family comes down for the parade every year. They have been filling the back of their truck with 250 gallons of water for about six or eight years now. He said the plan came together after trying to keep their kids cool during a hot parade.
"It started with a 100 degree day like today and a little kids pool just thrown in the back to where we are today," he said.
While the pool is upgraded each year, Ressler said he is excited to try a completely new construct next year.
Isabel Ressler, 12, sat in the cool water as the parade passed. She said she loves coming down to Mandan every year to celebrate the Fourth and see the parade.
"We used to have water guns to spray everybody and that's one of my favorite parts," she said. "Otherwise, I like hanging out with family just being around people that I love."