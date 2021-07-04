Spectators beat the heat at Mandan Fourth of July parade

Due to construction in Dykshoorn Park, this year's Art in the Park was laid out differently. Vendors were set up in Heritage Park and along Second and Third Avenues.

Diane Offerdahl, of Bismarck, sold her concrete creations at her booth on Third Avenue. She said this was the third year she has participated in Art in the Park.

"It's always nice to hear people compliment your work and be willing to pay for it, so that's been enjoyable," she said.

Offerdahl said this year's weather has been challenging to work around. Saturday saw highs above 100 degrees and strong winds caused some damage to other vendor spots.

While she is glad that the festival is back, she is looking forward to when the layout goes back to normal.

"My spot before was in the park under the trees and it was really lovely," she said. "Being out in the street is just a little bit less fun."

Offerdahl said sales have been good but she has noticed there being fewer customers overall.

"It has been a challenge this year, we’ve been through wild storms and heat but I love being here and making this stuff," she said.