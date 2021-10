Homes in the southwest and southeast parts of Mandan will have lower-than-normal water pressure for much of Friday while work is completed on a water main connection on Eighth Avenue SE.

The work is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Low water pressures could persist for a majority of the day, according to the city.

Questions can be directed to Weisz and Sons Project Manager Ryan Holen at 701-258-9770 or the City Engineering Department at 701-667-3225.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0