A small airplane contracted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture crashed in Morton County on Tuesday, injuring the pilot and passenger.

The single-engine Piper Super Cub crashed in a field west of St. Anthony shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Morton County Sheriff's Office. USDA had contracted the private plane to dispatch coyotes at a landowner’s request. A preliminary investigation suggested the plane stalled as the pilot attempted to turn at low altitude in the area of County Roads 136 and 82.

The pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries, authorities said. Their names were not immediately released.

The airplane was heavily damaged, according to the sheriff's office.

The Federal Aviation Administration and sheriff’s office are investigating the crash.