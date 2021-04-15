Sheriff's office identifies body found in river

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a 45-year-old man found in the Missouri River on Sunday.

Carlo Touchine, whose last known address was Dickinson, was found about 9 a.m. by a property owner at a private dock south of the Expressway Bridge, according to authorities.

North Dakota's state forensic examiner conducted an autopsy Wednesday. No injuries to Touchine’s body indicated any foul play, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0