Scaffolding collapses at Mandan credit union site

Scaffolding collapsed Thursday evening at a construction site for a new credit union off the Strip in Mandan.

No one was injured and there was no collateral damage, said Matt Kuhne, principal construction manager for Wild Architecture CRG Construction, the contractor for the site where a new First Community Credit Union location is planned.

Kuhne said a masonry subcontractor was responsible for the scaffolding. The structure that collapsed was a temporary enclosure and not part of the main building, he said.

The company is still investigating the cause of the collapse, Kuhne said.

