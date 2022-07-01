 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Residents in large area of Mandan asked to conserve water

The area of Mandan affected by a water main break. Residents are asked to conserve water.

The city of Mandan is asking residents in a large area to conserve water after a water main break.

The affected area is north of Main Street and south of Interstate 94 from Collins Avenue west, as well as Diane’s Addition, according to Mandan Public Works.

Residents are asked to postpone all lawn irrigation until repairs are complete.

“We are hopeful repairs can be made by the end of the day,” Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz said.

Residents can monitor the www.cityofmandan.com website, city social media and local news for updates.

