Public meeting Wednesday on Mandan school bond election

Mandan Public Schools will hold a public meeting Wednesday about the upcoming vote on a proposed bond issue to finance the construction of two schools.

The meeting will be in the Mandan High School cafeteria at 7 p.m. The district will host a second meeting April 5 at the same time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school board in February voted to hold a special election for an $84 million bond to fund a new high school and elementary school. If approved by at least 60% of voters, the bond would increase property taxes about $121 for every $100,000 of value.

The election is April 13. There will be four polling sites: Fort Lincoln Elementary School, Mandan Middle School, the Brave Center, and the Mandan Park District at 2600 46th Ave. SE.

For more information from the school on the referendum, go to http://bit.ly/316Yxy4. To request an absentee ballot, go to https://bit.ly/3sSLE6l. Absentee ballots must be returned or postmarked by 5 p.m. April 12.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0