Public meeting set Wednesday on $6.6M north Mandan road project

A public input meeting is set Wednesday on a $6.6 million road construction project proposed for north Mandan.

Officials are proposing to reconstruct Eighth Avenue Northwest from Old Red Trail to 27th Street Northwest, and 27th Street Northwest from state Highway 1806 to Eighth Avenue Northwest, according to the state Transportation Department. Those roads are to the east of Walmart and Mandan Middle School, and to the northwest of the Starion Sports Complex.

Roadways are to be widened in urban sections with curb and gutter. Underground work is to include storm sewers and water mains. Sidewalk, signing, pavement markings and lighting are to be included.

The project is to be paid for with a mix of state grant money, sales tax revenue, federal COVID-19 relief aid and special assessments.

The public meeting is from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday in the cafetorium at the middle school, 2901 12th Ave. NW. It will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 7:30 p.m. Representatives from Moore Engineering and the city of Mandan will be present.

Written comments can be submitted by June 23 to Jim Jackson at jim.jackson@mooreengineeringinc.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading, or mailed to Attn: Jim Jackson, Moore Engineering Inc., 4503 Coleman St. Suite 105, Bismarck, ND 58503.

To request special accommodations for the meeting, contact city spokeswoman Ellen Huber at 701-667-3485 or ehuber@cityofmandan.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

