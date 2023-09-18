Mandan residents are getting a chance to weigh in with ideas for upgrading Roughrider Park.

The Mandan Park District has scheduled a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday at the park at 4906 West Roughrider Circle. If there is bad weather the hearing will be moved to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at City Hall.

The Park District has approved $100,000 for improvements to the park that features a swing set, shelters, tennis courts and fencing.

People who can't make it to the meeting can comment via email to chiglin@mandanparks.com.