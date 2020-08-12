Property manager says nothing suspicious in Sunset Bluffs apartment fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No foul play is suspected in the fire that heavily damaged a Sunset Bluffs apartment building in northwest Mandan, the property manager said Wednesday, as residents briefly returned to collect belongings.

"There was nothing suspicious about it," Eagle Eye Management Owner Philip Butz told the Tribune. "They (investigators) know where it started; they don't know how it started."

The fire started on the third floor, possibly on a balcony, Fire Chief Steve Nardello told the Tribune on Tuesday. Butz on Wednesday said several potential causes that have become the subject of community rumors have been ruled out.

"There was not a grill on the deck, it was not faulty wiring, it was not an air conditioner," he said.

The blaze spread quickly across the roof of the 36-unit building and destroyed the roof, in much the same way a blaze destroyed the neighboring three-story, 42-unit building in the Sunset Bluffs complex on July 14, 2019. Officials determined that fire was accidental, with discarded smoking materials the likely cause. The building was later razed and has not been rebuilt.