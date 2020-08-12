Property manager says nothing suspicious in Sunset Bluffs apartment fire

No foul play is suspected in the fire that heavily damaged a Sunset Bluffs apartment building in northwest Mandan, the property manager said Wednesday, as residents briefly returned to collect belongings.
"There was nothing suspicious about it," Eagle Eye Management Owner Philip Butz told the Tribune. "They (investigators) know where it started; they don't know how it started."
The fire started on the third floor, possibly on a balcony, Fire Chief Steve Nardello told the Tribune on Tuesday. Butz on Wednesday said several potential causes that have become the subject of community rumors have been ruled out.
"There was not a grill on the deck, it was not faulty wiring, it was not an air conditioner," he said.
The blaze spread quickly across the roof of the 36-unit building and destroyed the roof, in much the same way a blaze destroyed the neighboring three-story, 42-unit building in the Sunset Bluffs complex on July 14, 2019. Officials determined that fire was accidental, with discarded smoking materials the likely cause. The building was later razed and has not been rebuilt.
Butz said it's not known whether the building that caught fire Monday can be saved. Nor did Dean Eman, a Minot investor and registered agent with the state secretary of state's office for Burlington-based JDS Holdings LLP, the owner of the Sunset Bluffs complex. Eman said he was waiting on details from the management company and an insurance company.
No one was hurt in the Monday fire. Butz did not immediately have an estimate on the number of displaced residents. Thirty-one of the 36 units were occupied, some by families. Eleven families spent Monday night at the nearby Blackstone hotel, and 13 families stayed there Tuesday, according to Rob Stotz, executive director of the Western North Dakota Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The Blackstone, Baymont and Comfort Suites all are making rooms available for displaced residents in the short term. The Blackstone also has been a staging ground for donations. The organization spearheading donations -- Sunset Apartment Fire Official -- on Wednesday put out a call for Tide liquid detergent, white vinegar and blue Dawn dish soap, to help with washing smoky clothes.
Separately, Kupper Chevrolet announced a weekly community lunch beginning this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and running for three weeks, with proceeds of a freewill donation going to fire victims. The dealership is at 1500 2nd St. NE in Mandan.
Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said authorities on Tuesday turned over the building to Eagle Eye Management, which planned to get an engineer to certify that the building was safe for residents to return to get belongings.
Butz said he was given the OK from the fire department but that residents still returned on Wednesday at their own risk because the safety of the structure isn't known.
"It's a building that was on fire two days ago," he said.
